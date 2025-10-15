Abingdon Bonfire & Fireworks 2025: The UK's Biggest Fireworks Show Returns With Unmatched Scale And Spectacle

Abingdon, Oxfordshire - The UK's most spectacular night of light, fire and family fun is back this November, as Abingdon Bonfire & Fireworks 2025 returns to Abingdon Airfield on Saturday 15th November with a show-stopping lineup of attractions - headlined by the largest fireworks, light and laser display in the UK .

This year's breathtaking display is produced by Oxfordshire-based Illusion Fireworks Ltd , an international award-winning display team known for delivering cutting-edge pyrotechnic experiences at major events around the world. The show features a 270° wrap-around fireworks, light and laser experience , fully choreographed to music, surrounding the crowd with colour, power and precision like never before.

Set apart by its scale and spectacle, the event also features an extremely large bonfire , live entertainment, and the South of England's biggest fairground - with 30+ large thrill rides , plus traditional fairground classics, childrens rides, side stalls and carnival games.

New for 2025 is an earlier, family-friendly K-pop Demon Hunters Singalong & Light Show , designed specifically for younger visitors. Featuring a megamix of songs from the hit Netflix series and stunning low-noise fireworks, it's the perfect warm-up experience before the full-scale main display.

Returning favourites include the crowd-thrilling Oklahoma Willy Jet Engine Van , which will roar in front of the audience, and new for this year , the introduction of monster truck rides , giving attendees the chance to experience these powerful machines up close. Guests will also be entertained throughout the evening by a variety of roaming performers and live entertainment including guest DJ Fake Boy Slim !

As ever, the night will conclude with Abingdon's famous explosive fireball finale - a signature moment that leaves the crowd on a high.

In response to public feedback from previous years, organisers have also invested in an unprecedented traffic management scheme , in partnership with Buko Traffic & Safety . Supported by a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order from Oxfordshire County Council, the plan includes a dedicated one-way traffic system, new entrance gates, additional stewarded car parks and an ANPR-controlled parking system to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all.

“This year is a turning point for the event,” said a spokesperson for Abingdon Bonfire & Fireworks.

“We've invested heavily in both the entertainment and the traffic infrastructure. From the UK's biggest fireworks and light show to a completely transformed travel experience, Abingdon is setting a new standard for large-scale events.”

Event Details

Date: Saturday 15th November 2025

Location: Abingdon Airfield, Oxfordshire

Gates Open: 4:30pm | Bonfire: 6:30pm | Fireworks: 7:30pm

Tickets & Info: