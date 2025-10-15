Abingdon Bonfire & Fireworks 2025: The UK's Biggest Fireworks Show Returns With Unmatched Scale And Spectacle
Abingdon, Oxfordshire - The UK's most spectacular night of light, fire and family fun is back this November, as Abingdon Bonfire & Fireworks 2025 returns to Abingdon Airfield on Saturday 15th November with a show-stopping lineup of attractions - headlined by the largest fireworks, light and laser display in the UK .
This year's breathtaking display is produced by Oxfordshire-based Illusion Fireworks Ltd , an international award-winning display team known for delivering cutting-edge pyrotechnic experiences at major events around the world. The show features a 270° wrap-around fireworks, light and laser experience , fully choreographed to music, surrounding the crowd with colour, power and precision like never before.
Set apart by its scale and spectacle, the event also features an extremely large bonfire , live entertainment, and the South of England's biggest fairground - with 30+ large thrill rides , plus traditional fairground classics, childrens rides, side stalls and carnival games.
New for 2025 is an earlier, family-friendly K-pop Demon Hunters Singalong & Light Show , designed specifically for younger visitors. Featuring a megamix of songs from the hit Netflix series and stunning low-noise fireworks, it's the perfect warm-up experience before the full-scale main display.
Returning favourites include the crowd-thrilling Oklahoma Willy Jet Engine Van , which will roar in front of the audience, and new for this year , the introduction of monster truck rides , giving attendees the chance to experience these powerful machines up close. Guests will also be entertained throughout the evening by a variety of roaming performers and live entertainment including guest DJ Fake Boy Slim !
As ever, the night will conclude with Abingdon's famous explosive fireball finale - a signature moment that leaves the crowd on a high.
In response to public feedback from previous years, organisers have also invested in an unprecedented traffic management scheme , in partnership with Buko Traffic & Safety . Supported by a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order from Oxfordshire County Council, the plan includes a dedicated one-way traffic system, new entrance gates, additional stewarded car parks and an ANPR-controlled parking system to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all.
“This year is a turning point for the event,” said a spokesperson for Abingdon Bonfire & Fireworks.
“We've invested heavily in both the entertainment and the traffic infrastructure. From the UK's biggest fireworks and light show to a completely transformed travel experience, Abingdon is setting a new standard for large-scale events.”
Event Details
Date: Saturday 15th November 2025
Location: Abingdon Airfield, Oxfordshire
Gates Open: 4:30pm | Bonfire: 6:30pm | Fireworks: 7:30pm
Tickets & Info:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment