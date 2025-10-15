Breaking Barriers Podcast Spotlights Ruth Klein: Unlocking Confidence, Purpose, And Brilliance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Breaking Barriers, the podcast hosted by renowned activist and human rights advocate Brisa De Angulo, has released an insightful new episode featuring brand strategist and coach Ruth Klein.

In this engaging conversation, Klein explores how psychology, compassion, and community can help adults rediscover their passion and purpose. She also shares her advocacy for nurturing children's self-esteem, emphasizing that self-confidence is foundational for both personal growth and leadership.

“Healing, productivity, and meaningful action are the keys to living and leading with brilliance,” says Klein.“By understanding ourselves and fostering confidence in others, we can unlock our full potential and make a lasting impact on the world.”

Listeners will gain valuable insights into Klein's strategies for building self-confidence, reigniting passion, and creating a purpose-driven life that inspires others.

The Breaking Barriers podcast, created to amplify voices of entrepreneurs, visionaries, and changemakers, is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Player FM.

In addition, viewers can watch the full conversation with Ruth Klein on The Success Network YouTube channel here: .

About Breaking Barriers:

Hosted by activist Brisa De Angulo, Breaking Barriers brings inspiring stories from entrepreneurs and leaders who are challenging the status quo and making a global impact. Each episode explores personal journeys, lessons learned, and visionary ideas that empower listeners to think differently and act boldly.