Bloomin' Blinds Of Birmingham To Gift Free Window Treatments To Deserving Homeowner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mount Olive, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Olive, Alabama - October 15, 2025 - -

Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham has announced a community initiative designed to transform the home of one deserving individual through a comprehensive window treatment and painting package. This Birmingham Blinds company will provide free window blinds for an entire home, along with professional painting services for the living room, dining room, and kitchen areas.

The initiative represents a significant investment in community support from the family-owned window treatment specialist, which has built its reputation on providing custom blinds, shades, and shutters throughout Birmingham and the surrounding areas, including Hoover, Moody, Chelsea, Cropwell, Gardendale, Morris, Pelham, Trussville, and Woodlawn.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to giving back to the community that has supported us throughout our growth," said Mark Tant, Owner of Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham. "We understand that quality window treatments can transform a living space, and we want to provide that transformation to someone who truly deserves it but may not have the means to make it happen."

The window blinds giveaway will include professional measurement, custom fabrication, and installation of window blinds throughout the selected recipient's home. In addition to the window treatments, the company has partnered with local painting professionals to refresh the main living spaces with new paint, creating a complete home transformation.

Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham specializes in a comprehensive range of window treatment solutions, including wood blinds, faux wood blinds, cellular shades, roller shades, plantation shutters, and custom draperies. The company has maintained a 5.0 out of 5-star average rating through its focus on personalized service and quality products backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

"We believe that everyone deserves to live in a space that brings them comfort and joy," added Tant. "Through this initiative, we hope to demonstrate that small changes in a home environment can make a significant difference in someone's daily life."

The selection process for the initiative will consider various factors such as community involvement, personal circumstances, and the potential impact of the home transformation on the recipient's quality of life. Details about the application process and selection criteria are available at BloominBlindsBirmingham .

The company's decision to launch this community initiative aligns with its family-oriented business philosophy and commitment to treating customers like family.

Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham is a family-owned and operated custom window treatment company serving Birmingham and surrounding communities. The company offers a complete range of window treatment solutions, including blinds, shades, shutters, and draperies, along with professional installation, motorization services, and on-site repairs. The company also provides free in-home consultations and backs all products with a limited lifetime warranty.

###

For more information about Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham, contact the company here:

Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham

Mark Tant - Owner

205-649-5746

...

Mailing Address Only:

1670 Kelly Loop Rd, Mount Olive, AL 35117

CONTACT: Mark Tant - Owner