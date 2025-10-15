Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Pacific Seafood Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Seafood, aka Dulcich, Inc. (“Pacific Seafood”), an Oregon seafood wholesale distributor,recently announced a cybersecurity incident , which impacted the personal information of over forty thousand individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) of patients including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, passport numbers, financial account information, medical diagnoses, medical treatment information, and/or health insurance information.

