Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Pacific Seafood Data Breach
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Pacific Seafood related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Pacific Seafood, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .
For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .
CONTACT Jerry Wells
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL ...
WEB lynchcarpenter
1
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment