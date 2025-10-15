Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing Of Q2 2026 Results & Conference Call
|Q2 FISCAL 2026 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 5, 2025
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. (ET)
|Dial-in numbers:
| Local Toronto / International: (437) 900-0527
North American Toll Free: (888) 510-2154
RapidConnect:
|Webcast:
|A live webcast will be available at andrewpeller
|Replay:
|Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario's Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia's Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Craig Armitage
...
Source: Andrew Peller Limited
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment