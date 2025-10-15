Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing Of Q2 2026 Results & Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRIMSBY, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025, after close of market on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.

Q2 FISCAL 2026 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial-in numbers: Local Toronto / International: (437) 900-0527

North American Toll Free: (888) 510-2154

Webcast: A live webcast will be available at andrewpeller Replay: Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario's Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia's Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

