CTS Corporation Announces Date For Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
A conference call to discuss third quarter 2025 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The dial-in numbers for access from the U.S. are: +1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free) and +1-646-844-6383 (Local), if calling from outside the U.S., please refer to Global Dial In Numbers to identify the applicable dial-in number for your location. The passcode is 815166.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at where it will be archived for one year.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.
For more information, visit .
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
