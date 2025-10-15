U.S. Army Challenges Football Fans To Test Their Skills With The Ultimate Catch On Oct. 18 In A Conversation With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lt. Col. Julian Gilbert, Regional Branch Chief for Army Enterprise Marketing, conducts a multi-state media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media and YourUpdateTV to invite fans to The Ultimate Catch-a football-themed challenge that will test fans' teamwork and communication skills while learning what it takes to overcome challenges and succeed as an Army Soldier.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Army will be at Badger Bash in Madison, Wisc., on Saturday, October 18, before the Ohio State versus Wisconsin college football game, offering fans a chance at The Ultimate Catch-an eye-catching, interactive football-themed challenge designed to demonstrate how Army training prepares individuals to succeed in uncertain situations.

Located just steps away from Camp Randall Stadium in Union South, fans can experience The Ultimate Catch from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CDT at the intersection of Orchard Street and Dayton Street.

At a time when young adults feel overwhelmed trying to launch their careers, The Ultimate Catch highlights that, just like Soldiers must work together to achieve their mission, participants can learn to bend unpredictable odds in their favor and cultivate skills to overcome challenges. During the challenge, fans will get on-site support and tips from U.S. Army Soldiers, including those with specialized training such as Special Forces, showcasing the hands-on, cutting-edge training and guidance the Army provides Soldiers to help shape their futures and create long-term success-in the Army and beyond.

Fans will not only get to earn points and win prizes at The Ultimate Catch but also learn how their skills can be developed in high-demand Army careers. Dedicated events include:

Test your skills and triumph as a team with The Ultimate Catch

Working in teams of three-quarterback, receiver, and coach-fans will compete around the 34-foot-tall“Plinko”-style structure to score as many points as possible in 90 seconds by receiving and depositing footballs in the endzone containers.

Explore the Army's 250+ careers and competitive benefits with an Army recruiter

Visitors to The Ultimate Catch can speak with Army recruiters about the possibilities of service, and the more than 250 careers options available-including attorneys, infantry, astronauts, mechanics, doctors, engineers, musicians and more.

On Friday, October 10, a multi-state media tour was conducted featuring Lt. Col. Julian Gilbert, Regional Branch Chief for Army Enterprise Marketing. During the TV and radio interviews, Lt. Col. Gilbert invited fans to the The Ultimate Catch and discussed the possibilities of Army service.

For more information, visit GoArmy

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of U.S. Army

Media Contact:

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

...

A video accompanying this release is available at