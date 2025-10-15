403
UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit To Be Held On 27 October In Dubai, Charting New Frontiers For Boosting UAE-Africa Investment Flows In Various Tourism Sectors
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Under Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
-
Summit to bring together more than 350 leaders, senior government officials, ministers, decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs from the UAE and 53 African nations
Discussions to spotlight investment opportunities in promising tourism projects, finance, infrastructure, hospitality, and innovative tourism services
Today, Africa stands as one of the world's fastest-growing tourism markets, with its hospitality sector expanding by more than 13 per cent annually and attracting over 74 million international visitors, positioning it as a highly promising destination for UAE investments and partnerships.
