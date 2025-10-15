UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit To Be Held On 27 October In Dubai, Charting New Frontiers For Boosting UAE-Africa Investment Flows In Various Tourism Sectors



Summit to bring together more than 350 leaders, senior government officials, ministers, decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs from the UAE and 53 African nations Discussions to spotlight investment opportunities in promising tourism projects, finance, infrastructure, hospitality, and innovative tourism services

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Abu Dhabi, October 2025: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism is hosting the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025 in Dubai on Monday, 27 October, at the Madinat Jumeirah hotel. To be held under the theme 'Building Bridges for Sustainable Growth,' the summit is part of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS World 2025), organised by The Bench.

The Summit aims to strengthen economic and tourism relations between the UAE and Africa, while opening new horizons for mutual investment across diverse tourism sectors. It will reaffirm a shared commitment to promoting sustainable tourism, advancing infrastructure development, and deepening strategic investment partnerships between the two sides. Moreover, it will underscore the UAE's position as a key economic and investment partner in the growth of Africa's tourism sector.

His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, will attend the summit. Joining him at the Summit will be more than 350 participants, including leaders, senior government officials, ministers, decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs from the UAE and 53 African countries. The Summit's platform will be a significant avenue for dialogue, sharing expertise and best practices, and enhancing future partnership opportunities across various tourism sectors.

The Summit builds on the UAE's leadership in shaping the future of global tourism, championing innovative financing and investment solutions while advancing the principles of sustainability and diversity in the sector. This approach reflects the UAE's successful model of harmonizing economic growth with environmental stewardship and cultural preservation.

Diverse tourism sectors to strengthen UAE-Africa partnership

The UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit will focus on key sectors central to the shared tourism ambitions of both regions. The agenda spotlights investment in tourism-focused projects, including financing, infrastructure, hospitality, and innovative and sustainable tourism initiatives.

Six panel discussions:

The Summit will feature six panel discussions covering a range of vital tourism-related topics, including growth opportunities and tourism cooperation between the UAE and Africa across both the public and private sectors. They will shed the spotlight on the role of tourism as a key driver of economic growth in African countries; ways to enhance investment in tourism infrastructure and services to accelerate sustainable economic and social development; global financing opportunities in the hospitality sector; and the pivotal role of the private sector in shaping the future of African tourism.

The sessions will highlight how digital solutions, fintech, and enhanced logistical connectivity can be integrated to facilitate travel across Africa, making tourism more sustainable and efficient while enriching visitor experiences and driving economic growth. Discussions will also underscore the importance of localizing innovation and adopting advanced digital technologies to develop destinations and attractions across the continent.

Ministerial roundtable:

On the sidelines of the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit, a high-level ministerial roundtable will be held in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, with the participation of more than 20 African ministers. The session will explore ways to strengthen tourism as a key driver of economic growth and sustainable development in Africa, while also shedding light on the UAE's pioneering tourism model, which has demonstrated the sector's ability to attract global investment and diversify the national economy.

Today, Africa stands as one of the world's fastest-growing tourism markets, with its hospitality sector expanding by more than 13 per cent annually and attracting over 74 million international visitors, positioning it as a highly promising destination for UAE investments and partnerships.