Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Elme Communities To Release Third Quarter 2025 Results On Thursday, October 23Rd


2025-10-15 04:31:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (the“Company”) (NYSE:ELME), a value-oriented multifamily owner and operator, will release third quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025. The Company will not hold a conference call related to the third quarter earnings release.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro.

Amy Hopkins
202-774-3253
