Exp World Holdings To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results On November 6, 2025
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6, 2025.
The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by:
- Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty Jesse Hill, Chief Financial Officer, eXp World Holdings Felix Bravo, Managing Director, eXp Realty International
The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to ... .
Third Quarter 2025 Investor Q&A
Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Location: exp. Join atLivestream:
About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the“Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 82,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit:Text>
SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visitText> .
Media Relations Contact:
eXp World Holdings, Inc.
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Denise Garcia
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment