Exp World Holdings To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results On November 6, 2025


2025-10-15 04:31:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to discuss third quarter 2025 results and host investor Q&A at virtual event

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by:

  • Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings
  • Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty
  • Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty
  • Jesse Hill, Chief Financial Officer, eXp World Holdings
  • Felix Bravo, Managing Director, eXp Realty International

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to ... .

Third Quarter 2025 Investor Q&A

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp. Join at

Livestream:

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the“Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 82,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit:Text>

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visitText> .

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


