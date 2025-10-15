Athena Real Estate's Latest Acquisition: Skyway Camping Resort

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Real Estate , LLC is pleased to announce its latest acquisition of Skyway Camping Resort, located at 99 Mountaindale Rd., Greenfield Park, NY 12435. The resort features 168 sites, including full hook-up RV sites, tent sites, and rental units. Conveniently located within driving distance of New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Skyway is an ideal destination for both weekend getaways and seasonal stays. This marks the 14th acquisition for Applebrook RV Parks & Resorts , Athena's outdoor hospitality division.

Set in the scenic Catskills, Skyway Camping Resort offers a peaceful escape surrounded by nature. Guests can enjoy a heated pool, lodge, fitness room, sports courts (tennis, bocce, handball, basketball, baseball, shuffleboard), game room, playground, stocked fishing pond, and a variety of family activities. The property also features a clubhouse, camp store, and plenty of open space to relax and reconnect with nature.

The surrounding Catskills region offers wineries, breweries, farm stands, and seasonal festivals celebrating the area's vibrant culture. Nearby attractions include Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Minnewaska State Park, and Resorts World Catskills Casino, as well as water parks, antique shops, and charming small towns. Located just two hours from New York City, Skyway Camping Resort is an accessible destination for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

“We are pleased with the acquisition of Skyway Camping Resort,” said Richard O'Brien, CEO of Athena and Applebrook RV Parks & Resorts.“This property has long been a beloved destination for families, offering a beautiful setting in the Catskills and a strong sense of community. This makes the RV Park an ideal fit for the Applebrook family.”

O'Brien added,“We remain active in expanding our national footprint and anticipate more acquisitions in 2026 as we continue to grow Applebrook RV Parks & Resorts. Each addition strengthens our commitment to offering exceptional destinations where guests can create memories to last a lifetime.”

About Athena Real Estate, LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Athena Real Estate, LLC is a real estate investment firm specializing in RV parks and resorts, manufactured home communities, and self-storage facilities. Founded in 2004 by Richard J. O'Brien, Athena owns and operates 28 commercial properties nationwide.

