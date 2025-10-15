Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Goosehead Insurance, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2025 Results


2025-10-15 04:31:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced today that it will report its third quarter 2025 results after the market close on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on October 22nd. To access the call by phone, participants should go to this link (registration link ), and you will be provided with the dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead's investor relations website at gooseheadinsurance .

A webcast replay of the call will be available at for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit or

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance – VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
E-mail: ...; ...

PR Contact

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance
Email: ...; ...


