Metal Stamping And Fabrication Equipment From Major Automotive Supplier Dura Shiloh In Poland Goes To Auction Oct 22

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HyperAMS and National Machinery Exchange (NME) will host an online only auction on October 22 that features the Bielsko-Bialo Poland plant of manufacturer Dura Shiloh, where the company produced seating brackets, body components, and cable systems.

The offerings of the closed manufacturing facility include more than 10 hydraulic, mechanical, and manual presses (up to 500T), coil and de-coiler handling units, welders & robotic welding cells, assembly stations, fork trucks, a tool room, quality lab equipment, and more.

Pre-bidding is available now for the October 22 sale, which will begin at 10 a.m. (CET). Bidders can visit the following link for further details regarding the sale, assets available and a link to register to bid:

“This offering represents a full plant liquidation including high quality precision stamping presses and equipment and a full complement of plant support assets. We expect interest in these assets will be strong throughout Europe and abroad.” noted Steve Kleba, Senior Director of Auction Services for HyperAMS.

Highlights of the online auctions include:

.AIDA 500T progressive stamping press

.Krupp 400T straight sided progressive stamping press

.Raster 315T double sided column progressive stamping press

.Omera 200T progressive stamping press

.(2) Tranemo 250T double column hydraulic stamping presses

.Tranemo 400T double column hydraulic stamping press

.AB Smaindsstenars 20T stamping press

.SMV 30T Industrier stamping press

.AB Arosverken 40T stamping press



Additional assets in the sale include welders, robotic welding cells, tool room and quality control equipment.

Inspections are available upon request. Please contact Steve Kleba at ... to schedule an appointment.