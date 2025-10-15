Enovix Recognized On Fast Company's Next Big Things In Tech List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual list honors groundbreaking advancements redefining the way we work and live

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Company” or“Enovix”), a leader in advanced silicon battery technology, is proud to announce its inclusion in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list. This prestigious recognition highlights emerging technologies that have the potential to profoundly impact industries-from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year's honorees represent a diverse array of technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams. These innovations are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all the technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

“AI is transforming how we use our devices, but it also puts unprecedented strain on battery performance,” said Raj Talluri, CEO of Enovix.“Our product architecture enables 100% active silicon-anode solutions that deliver the energy density, safety and speed needed for next-generation smartphones and AI devices. Fast Company's recognition underscores the industry's need for a step-change in battery performance - and Enovix is delivering it.”

An independent testing firm and a leading smartphone OEM have validated that Enovix's AI-1TM batteries deliver the highest energy density of any smartphone battery commercially available. The company is also engaged with leaders in smart eyewear, IoT, and defense applications while preparing to scale production in 2026 through manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and South Korea.

“Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“We're excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation.”

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit here .

About Enovix Corporation

Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company's breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix's technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design and manufacturing process.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, South Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

