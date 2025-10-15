Credit Acceptance Named To 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southfield, Michigan, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(referred to as the“Company”,“Credit Acceptance”,“we”,“our”, or“us”) has been named to the list of America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2025, as featured in the Wall Street Journal. This is our second year being listed, and we ranked sixth, climbing four spots.

"This recognition is meaningful because it resulted directly from the feedback of our team members,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer.“We believe that when our team members feel valued, supported, and empowered, they do their best work, and that benefits our dealers, consumers, and communities. We are proud of this honor, and we remain committed to building a culture where our team members can thrive as we continue changing lives together."

This honor reflects the many ways we work to create a culture where team members enjoy coming to work because they know they can make a difference. From our remote-first flexibility and open communication to our investment in development, recognition, and living our PRIDE values, this award celebrates what makes our culture special-our people.

This is the ninth workplace award we have received this year, including reaching #34 on Fortune's 2025 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, #2 on the 2025 Top Workplaces USA list, #4 on the 2025 Top Workplaces in Financial Services list, #44 on the PEOPLE Magazine's 100 Companies That Care® list, and #1 on the 2025 Top Workplaces for Remote Work list.

The 2025 America's Most Loved Workplaces® list is based on research conducted by Best Practice Institute that measures how employees experience their workplaces in areas such as emotional connection, collaboration, respect, alignment of values, and achievement. More than 2.8 million U.S. employees were surveyed across companies of all sizes and industries, while hundreds of executives were also interviewed to provide context on culture, leadership, and strategy.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance .

About Most Loved Workplace ®

Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy. BPI is the exclusive certifier and research body behind Most Loved Workplace®.

