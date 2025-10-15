Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call And Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the holding company of Orrstown Bank, announced today that it will report third quarter 2025 earnings at the close of business on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company's quarterly results on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 9:00 am ET. The conference call and webcast details are below:

Earnings Release: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, After Market Close

Conference Call and Webcast: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 9:00 am ET

Webcast:

Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company's earnings presentation by joining via webcast at:

Telephone:

To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may participate by telephone by dialing:

USA / International Toll +1 (646) 307-1963

USA - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

Canada - Toronto (647) 932-3411

Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

Conference ID 5555102

Recorded Playback:

An audio recording of the conference call will be available by telephone until October 29, 2025 by dialing one of the numbers listed below:

US & Canada Toll-Free: +1(800) 770-2030

US Toll: +1(609) 800-9909

Canada Toll: +1(647) 362-9199

Playback ID: 5555102#

The audio recording of the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at orrstown.

About Orrstown

With $5.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (the“Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.'s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ORRF." For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit

For additional information, please contact:

Neil Kalani

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

717-510-7097

...