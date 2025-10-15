MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The UK's leading cycling price comparison platform celebrates the spirit of community and innovation at one of the most anticipated cycling industry events of the year.

London , Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- co, widely recognized as the UK cycling price comparison platform , has announced its sponsorship of the "Event of the Year" award at the upcoming BikeBiz Awards 2025. The ceremony, set to take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the Button Factory in Birmingham, will bring together the biggest names and rising talents from across the UK cycling community.

The BikeBiz Awards, now in its 15th year, shines a spotlight on those who drive the cycling industry forward, from retailers and manufacturers to advocates and event organizers. The "Event of the Year" category, sponsored by Bikesy , celebrates the best cycling gatherings nationwide, including everything from large-scale festivals to grassroots community rides. Shortlisted events this year include Cycling Electric Demo Days, Fireride Festival, iceBike, Global Bike Bus Summit 2025, The Gralloch, Brompton World Championships, and COREbike.

As an online cycling deals specialist, connects cyclists with the best prices on bikes, gear, and accessories from hundreds of trusted UK retailers. The platform's mission aligns perfectly with the values behind the BikeBiz Award. By sponsoring this award, Bikesy is recognizing the organizers who bring cyclists together in person.

Marco Faimali, Co-Founder of , shared his excitement about the sponsorship:“Getting together with people and making new friends is one of the great joys of life, so in an increasingly digital world, any opportunity to bring cyclists together is very close to our hearts.”

Since its launch in 2015, Bikesy has become an essential resource for cyclists across the UK. Its smart comparison technology aggregates prices from hundreds of retailers, allowing users to instantly compare costs and stock availability on everything from complete bikes and components to apparel and accessories. Cyclists can explore daily deals, clearance sales, and hard-to-find products without the need to search multiple sites.

Through its price comparison tools, Bikesy has empowered thousands of riders to save money and make informed purchases. Whether customers are shopping for road bikes, mountain bikes, or ex demo electric bikes for sale the platform helps them find unbeatable bike deals UK has from trusted retailers.

For retailers, the platform offers a powerful channel to reach new customers ready to buy. By featuring products from both large brands and local independent shops, Bikesy levels the playing field, driving qualified traffic and increasing visibility across the cycling market. This approach has already delivered more than 2.4 USD million in sales for partner retailers in 2025 alone, with projections to exceed 2.9 USD million by year-end.

Beyond comparison services, Bikesy also produces informative editorial content, covering product reviews, how-to guides, and buying advice, helping cyclists make better purchasing decisions. Its growing library of articles offers valuable insight into everything from component upgrades to new product launches, making the platform a trusted voice in cycling price comparison and consumer education.

