Global Village: Residents 'Eager' To Visit On Day 1 As Park Reopens After Months

Excitement filled the air as visitors entered the park on its opening evening, marking the start of a new season of entertainment, food, and shopping. Families and friends gathered at the gates well before opening time, eager to be among the first to experience the attractions.

Among the earliest to arrive was Abdullah Al Shamsi, a resident of Barsha South. He came with his wife and son, reaching the park by 4pm and entering through the Gate of the World entrance.

“My son was very eager to come on the first day,” said Al Shamsi.“He came back from school and kept insisting that we go early so he could see everything as soon as it opened.” Al Shamsi collected the tickets soon after the counters opened at 5.30pm and waited near the entrance until the gates opened for the public.

As visitors walked in, they were greeted by replicas of some of the world's most famous landmarks - the Big Ben, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Rome's Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower, and Sydney's Opera House. Families stopped to take pictures and plan their routes for the evening ahead.

Many residents said they had been waiting for months for the park to reopen. Ramesh Kumar, who lives in Bur Dubai, said his family and him had marked the opening date in their calendar.

“We have been waiting for this for nearly seven months. Every year we come on the first day,” he said.“It's a nice place where we can spend time, eat, and see performances from different countries.”

Another visitor, Fatima H, a resident of Sharjah, arrived with her friends soon after 5pm.“We visit every season, and it's always something we look forward to,” she said.

“There's so much to do. Shopping, food, and music, and it's good to see people from so many backgrounds coming together.”

By sunset, the park was buzzing with visitors, families, children, and tourists, all ready to enjoy an evening of culture, shopping, and entertainment as the new season officially began.