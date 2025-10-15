Waymo To Launch Driverless Taxis In London Next Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: US self-driving car company Waymo announced Wednesday plans to launch its robotaxis in London next year, as the UK moves to develop an autonomous vehicle market.

London would mark the first foray into Europe for Waymo, owned by Google parent Alphabet and already present in a growing number of cities in the United States.

Under the pilot scheme, members of the public will be able to hail a driverless taxis via an app, once the company receives regulatory approval.

"We've demonstrated how to responsibly scale fully autonomous ride-hailing, and we can't wait to expand the benefits of our technology to the United Kingdom," said Waymo's co-chief executive Tekedra Mawakana.

Britain approved the Automated Vehicles Act last year to put a small number of driverless services on the roads on a trial basis, aiming to boost an emerging sector that lags behind the US and China.

Ride-hailing firm Uber and UK-based start-up Wayve unveiled plans in June to launch driverless taxis in the UK next year.

Chinese internet giant Baidu plans to launch a UK robotaxi service on rideshare app Lyft.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said that boosting the autonomous vehicle sector will "increase accessible transport options alongside bringing jobs, investment and opportunities".

Waymo and Jaguar Land Rover joined forces to develop the self-driving electric car used for its ride-hailing services in the US and Tokyo.