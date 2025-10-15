Interactive Brokers Launches Ask IBKR: AI Tool Delivers Instant Portfolio Answers

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the launch of Ask IBKR, an AI-powered tool that delivers instant portfolio insights through natural language queries.

“With Ask IBKR, we're introducing a natural language-based way for investors to interact with their portfolio data,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer at Interactive Brokers.“Instead of navigating across screens, clients can simply ask, 'What sector am I underweight compared to the S&P 500?' and get an instant, visualized answer.”

Categories of queries include:



Portfolio Metrics : Compare performance against benchmarks, identify valuation changes over time, and highlight periods of outperformance or underperformance

Allocation Analysis: Analyze sector exposure, compare returns across asset classes, and assess performance by instrument type

Holdings Exploration: Identify top positions, review geographic allocations, and locate dividend-paying securities Activity Tracking: Review trade history, monitor interest and fees, and analyze cash inflows and outflows

Originating as a chatbot extension of PortfolioAnalyst, Interactive Brokers' comprehensive and free portfolio management solution, Ask IBKR will be expanding its capabilities into new realms such as fundamentals data, statements and reporting, corporate actions, tax lot details, and more. The intent is for users to access the wealth of data IBKR offers more intuitively and naturally while saving time that would otherwise be spent searching through screens.

While Ask IBKR is AI-powered, it uses proprietary techniques to avoid uncertainty often associated with generative AI applications. Additional features include intelligent question completion, which suggests relevant queries as users type. Dropdown menus also allow clients to select parameters such as benchmarks, timeframes, and accounts.

Ask IBKR is currently available to individual clients in Client Portal, financial advisors in the Advisor Portal, and all clients on IBKR Desktop, with future platforms being integrated over the coming months.

For more information about Ask IBKR, visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: Ask IBKR

Canada: Ask IBKR

UK: Ask IBKR

Europe: Ask IBKR

Australia: Ask IBKR

Hong Kong: Ask IBKR

Singapore: Ask IBKR

India: Ask IBKR

Japan: Ask IBKR

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers, and many others.

Follow Interactive Brokers on social media:

US and World (except Europe): Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , TikTok

UK and Europe: Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink