Amid Nutrition Noise, Americans Trust Registered Dietitians Most, New Research Reveals

Washington, DC, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world of ever-changing food trends, conflicting headlines, and overwhelming nutrition advice, new research from the International Food Information Council (IFIC) reveals registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) remain the most trusted guides for which foods to eat and avoid.

Presented during the 2025 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE®), hosted by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the latest research 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey: A Focus On Food & Nutrition highlights a growing demand for credible, science-based voices in food and health. These findings echo data from the IFIC Spotlight Survey: Americans' Trust in Food and Nutrition Scienc , which revealed that two-thirds of Americans say they are more likely to trust food advice if it comes from a registered dietitian.

“Americans want to eat healthy, yet they're navigating a minefield of messages and shifting priorities,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, IFIC President & CEO.“That's why science-based communication from qualified professionals matters more than ever.”

As Nutrition Noise Grows, Consumers Trust The Pros

The 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey: A Focus On Food & Nutrition reveals a growing sense of uncertainty about the food and nutrition landscape among Americans: eight in ten say it's hard to know what to believe about nutrition, largely because the information seems to constantly change.

As nutrition noise grows, registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) remain the most trusted source of food and nutrition guidance, with 71% of Americans expressing high trust. By contrast, podcasters (18%) and social media influencers (16%) rank far lower, with more than half of Americans reporting low trust in those platforms.

Still, influence doesn't always follow trust. Even with skepticism running high, social media continues to shape behavior: among the 50% of Americans who encountered food and nutrition content online in the past year, over half (57%) say it encouraged them to make healthier choices. Yet, the credibility gap is widening: strong trust in online food content has dropped sharply, from 21% in 2023 to just 12% in 2025.

“The exposure to, and trust in food information is a challenge, but it's also a huge opportunity,” said Reinhardt Kapsak.“With so much nutrition noise out there, people are craving trusted voices. This is the moment for RDNs to step up, speak out, and help people make choices they can feel good about-backed by science and rooted in real life.”

A Platform For Action At FNCE® 2025

IFIC shared the 20 years of food and nutrition insights from the new survey during its FNCE® 2025 session, Building Bridges of Trust: Nutrition-Focused Consumer Insights from the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey. Held in Nashville, Tennessee, from October 11 to 14, 2025, FNCE® is the world's largest gathering of food and nutrition professionals.

“The Academy sees FNCE ® as an opportunity to turn insights into action,” said Deanne Brandstetter, MBA, RD, CDN, FAND, the Academy's 2025-26 President.“With Americans looking to RDNs for credible advice more than ever, FNCE® offers an unmatched opportunity to collaborate across sectors, and lead the national conversation about nutrition with clarity, compassion, and scientific integrity.”

“Food and nutrition touch every part of our lives: from the energy we crave each day to the long-term health of our families and communities,” said Reinhardt Kapsak.“At a time when people are overwhelmed by conflicting messages, trust in science-and particularly trust in the messenger-has never been more important. We are grateful to the Academy and its members for providing a platform to advance the food and nutrition dialogue forward, and for leading the way in empowering people to make safe, nourishing, and confident choices.”

About the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey

This year's IFIC Food & Health Survey marks the 20th consecutive year that IFIC has surveyed American consumers to understand perceptions, beliefs, and behaviors surrounding food and food-purchasing decisions.

2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey​ Research Methodology

IFIC commissions this survey annually among U.S. consumers (n=3000), with 2025 marking the 20th consecutive year of the IFIC Food & Health Survey. Results were weighted to ensure that they are reflective of the American population ages 18 to 80, as seen in the 2024 Current Population Survey. Specifically, results were weighted by age, education, gender, race/ethnicity, and region. The 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey was fielded from March 13-27, 2025.

About the International Food Information Council (IFIC):

The International Food Information Council (IFIC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and education organization with a mission to effectively communicate science-based information about food safety, nutrition, and sustainable food systems, serving the public good. To fulfill this mission and demonstrate its thought leadership in action, IFIC: 1) delivers best-in-class research and consumer insights to inform food, nutrition, and health stakeholders; 2) promotes science communication to positively impact consumer behavior and public health; and 3) convenes critical thought leaders to advance the food systems dialogue and science-based decision-making. For more information, visit ; follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X and sign up for our newsletter here .

About the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of nutrition and dietetics through research, education and advocacy.

