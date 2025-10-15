FINMA Appeals Decision On Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds

Deutsch de Finma zieht Entscheid zu AT1-Anleihen ans Bundesgericht weiter Original Read more: Finma zieht Entscheid zu AT1-Anleihen ans Bundesgericht weite

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) does not intend to accept the decision of the Federal Administrative Court to write off Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds. It is now appealing the decision to the Federal Supreme Court, as the authority announced on Wednesday. This content was published on October 15, 2025 - 11:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In a partial ruling on Tuesday, the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) overturned the FINMA ruling of March 2023, according to which the so-called Additional Tier 1 bonds of the ailing Credit Suisse worth a good CHF16 billion ($20 billion) had to be written down to zero.

However, FINMA emphasised in its press release that the court had not yet commented on the consequences of this annulment.

More More Credit Suisse bond write-down had no legal basis: Swiss court

This content was published on Oct 14, 2025 Swiss court says Credit Suisse AT1 write-down had no valid legal basis.

Read more: Credit Suisse bond write-down had no legal basis: Swiss cour