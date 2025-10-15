FINMA Appeals Decision On Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds
-
In a partial ruling on Tuesday, the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) overturned the FINMA ruling of March 2023, according to which the so-called Additional Tier 1 bonds of the ailing Credit Suisse worth a good CHF16 billion ($20 billion) had to be written down to zero.
However, FINMA emphasised in its press release that the court had not yet commented on the consequences of this annulment.More More Credit Suisse bond write-down had no legal basis: Swiss court
This content was published on Oct 14, 2025 Swiss court says Credit Suisse AT1 write-down had no valid legal basis.Read more: Credit Suisse bond write-down had no legal basis: Swiss cour
