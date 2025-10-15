Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FINMA Appeals Decision On Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds

2025-10-15 03:29:45
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) does not intend to accept the decision of the Federal Administrative Court to write off Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds. It is now appealing the decision to the Federal Supreme Court, as the authority announced on Wednesday. This content was published on October 15, 2025 - 11:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Finma zieht Entscheid zu AT1-Anleihen ans Bundesgericht weiter Original Read more: Finma zieht Entscheid zu AT1-Anleihen ans Bundesgericht weite

In a partial ruling on Tuesday, the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) overturned the FINMA ruling of March 2023, according to which the so-called Additional Tier 1 bonds of the ailing Credit Suisse worth a good CHF16 billion ($20 billion) had to be written down to zero.

However, FINMA emphasised in its press release that the court had not yet commented on the consequences of this annulment.

