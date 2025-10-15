Swiss Medtech Fears Major Blow Over US Tariffs
The US Department of Commerce is conducting an investigation until October 17 into the importation of a range of devices under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The section authorises the government to impose restrictions on imports of goods likely to affect national security.
“We already have a clear competitive disadvantage in Switzerland vis-à-vis our foreign competitors,” Anita Holler, a member of the board of the Swiss Medtech umbrella organisation, told AWP news agency on the sidelines of an annual conference on regulatory issues.
Deprived since 2021 of the mutual recognition agreement that gave them unhindered access to the European market, Swiss players in the sector have also had to contend since the beginning of August with punitive customs duties of 39% on Swiss products at the US border. This is compared with 15% for their EU-based competitors.More More Medicine access Syringes, scanners and implants: How US tariffs could affect medical device manufacturers
This content was published on Jun 17, 2025 Swiss-made insulin pens and orthopaedic implants are being caught in the crosshairs of global trade tensions.Read more: Syringes, scanners and implants: How US tariffs could affect medical device manufacturer
