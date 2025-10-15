Philip Morris: Smoke-Free Cigarettes Under Investigation In Italy

Français fr Philip Morris: enquête en Italie sur les cigarettes sans fumée Original Read more: Philip Morris: enquête en Italie sur les cigarettes sans fumé

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Italian competition authority announced on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into Philip Morris Italia for promoting smoke-free electronic cigarettes. This content was published on October 15, 2025 - 14:13 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Italian subsidiary of the major American cigarette manufacturer, whose operational headquarters are in Lausanne, is suspected of“incorrect commercial practices” after promising“a smoke-free future” or“smoke-free products”.

These expressions could prove to be“unclear and misleading for consumers, as they refer to products which, although they do not burn, are not free from possible harmful effects on health, are no less harmful than others and can be addictive”, the authority said in a press release.

Agents of the competition authority, accompanied by the financial police, searched two Philip Morris sites in Italy on Tuesday, according to the statement.

