Philip Morris: Smoke-Free Cigarettes Under Investigation In Italy

The Italian subsidiary of the major American cigarette manufacturer, whose operational headquarters are in Lausanne, is suspected of“incorrect commercial practices” after promising“a smoke-free future” or“smoke-free products”.
These expressions could prove to be“unclear and misleading for consumers, as they refer to products which, although they do not burn, are not free from possible harmful effects on health, are no less harmful than others and can be addictive”, the authority said in a press release.
Agents of the competition authority, accompanied by the financial police, searched two Philip Morris sites in Italy on Tuesday, according to the statement.More More Inside Philip Morris International: On a mission to convince the skeptics
