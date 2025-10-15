Brazil Creates COP Business Engagement Model

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Last month, the international private sector submitted its recommendations for the COP30 United Nations climate talks. On Wednesday (15), it showcased in a seminar in Brasília examples of companies that are success stories in sustainability. During the conference next month, it will present a document outlining the private sector's legacy for Brazil with COP30.

All these steps, led by the Brazilian industry lobby, the CNI, make up an innovative and structured way for the global business community to take part in discussions on climate change, which this year will take place at COP30 in November, in Belém, Brazil's Pará state. In total, 67 countries are represented in this joint business voice-something new for COPs.

Dan Ioschpe praised the SB COP initiative

Called the Sustainable Business COP (SB COP), this new strategy developed by the private sector to gain a voice in a government-led dialogue-as COPs are primarily forums where national governments speak under the coordination of the UN-was presented at the seminar“PRE-COP30: The Role of the Private Sector in the Climate Agenda,” held at the Unique Palace in Brasília on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Dan Ioschpe, COP30 High-Level Climate Champion, praised the idea.“It's bearing fruit and is very much aligned with what we hope to achieve-not only for COP30, the Amazon COP, Brazil's COP, but likely for the cycle of COPs ahead of us. And I can say that this is the view shared by everyone I've spoken with, whether in government or in the private sector,” he said.

In recent COPs, the private sector did have some participation, but mainly through exhibitor spaces-usually featuring large companies-and not in such a structured format with a unified international voice as seen this year.“There were sectors represented, but never in an integrated way,” SB COP chair Ricardo Mussa explained to ANBA. According to him, the CNI drew inspiration from the B20-the group that brings together the private sectors of G20 countries-to create the SB COP. The G20 represents the world's largest economies, including Brazil.

Sustainability success stories were the focus of the seminar in Brasília

Mussa highlights SB COP's international representation, mentioning the participation of the Union of Arab Chambers, which represents the private sector of Arab countries. The entity's engagement with the initiative was facilitated by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ).“These industry and trade associations represent millions of companies,” Mussa said, explaining that this helped open space with the UN. In total, 40 million companies are represented in SB COP, according to the chair.

The recommendations for the official conference were developed through working groups and task forces composed of CEOs from major companies, consultancies, associations, and industry lobbies. Participants from each country were responsible for advocating them with their local governments. They were submitted last month to the COP30 presidency at an SB COP event in New York.

In addition to the recommendations, SB COP decided to give its initiative greater tangibility. It invited the private sector to share its sustainable practices, compiling a series of examples to present to the world. Among the best practices, 48 were selected and will be showcased at a booth during the COP in Belém. Mussa explained that the goal is to highlight practices that have succeeded in the private sector, as well as the public policies that enabled them.“We're trying to demonstrate to the public sector with concrete cases, not just an idea,” he said. The third SB COP deliverable will take place at the COP in Belém itself, with the presentation of a document called Legacy for Brazil.

The creators of the SB COP initiative intend for it to continue, always led by the private sector of the host country for each COP. In other words, next year the baton would pass to Australian business leaders, since the conference will be held in Australia.“For me, the greatest innovation is that we've somehow managed to better organize the private sector to be able to speak with the public sector,” Mussa told ANBA.“You end up having a channel to talk to governments of multiple countries. It's like creating a mini UN for the private sector,” he added.

