IMF Warns Brazil's Debt Service Costs Are Extremely High, Urges Spending Overhaul
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund has a blunt message for Brazil: the price of carrying public debt is extremely high, and the spending path needs to bend downward.
Its latest projections have gross public debt rising from roughly 87% of GDP in 2024 to about 91% in 2025 and near 98% by 2030-stabilizing only late in the decade unless policy shifts sooner.
The story behind the story is the interest bill. Brazil's benchmark Selic rate is about 15%. A large slice of government bonds resets with that short-term rate, and the average maturity of the debt is relatively short.
That combination means higher borrowing costs feed quickly into the budget and must be refinanced frequently at today's elevated rates.
Brazil's own numbers show the strain. By late third quarter, the Federal Public Debt stock stood around R$ 8.145 trillion (about $1.54 trillion).
The 12-month average cost of that debt was roughly 11.6% per year, with average maturity a little over four years, and close to half of domestic bonds linked directly to Selic. These mechanics-not just the size of the debt-explain why servicing it has become so expensive.
Officials in Brasília emphasize improving spending quality and maintaining a credible fiscal framework rather than blunt cuts.
One plank under discussion is personal income-tax relief for low earners, exempting monthly salaries up to R$ 5,000 (about $943), paired with offsetting measures elsewhere in the system.
The IMF 's line is cautious: engage on design, judge the full package once details are final, and prioritize measures that lift growth while protecting medium-term discipline.
Why this matters, even if you live outside Brazil : a heavier interest burden crowds out investment today and raises the odds of tax hikes or abrupt adjustments tomorrow.
It also shapes Brazil's risk premium, currency swings, and credit conditions that global investors and commodity markets watch closely.
The path to relief is straightforward but not easy-cool inflation so policy rates can fall sustainably, shift more debt into longer-dated and fixed-rate instruments, and reallocate public spending toward programs that raise productivity.
Taken together, those steps lower the interest bill, steady the trajectory, and improve Brazil's long-run growth prospects.
