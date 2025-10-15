403
Pentagon Tries To Restrict Media Inside Its Headquarters-Will It Work?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Defense Department has introduced a new rule for reporters covering the Pentagon: keep your building pass only if you sign a pledge not to“seek or obtain” information that officials haven't authorized for release-even if it's unclassified.
Newsrooms across the spectrum declined and were told to return badges and clear desks within a day of a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
As of now, only one conservative cable outlet agreed to sign, creating the extraordinary prospect of an almost-empty Pentagon press room for the first time since the building opened in 1943.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth calls the policy common sense inside a secure facility; it also tightens basics like visible badges, escorts, and restricted zones.
What makes this different-and explosive-is the new condition on reporting itself. In effect, it turns routine newsgathering into a privilege that can be revoked if a journalist pursues facts officials haven't pre-cleared.
That's the story behind the story: frustration over leaks and message control inside a powerful institution now colliding with the press's mandate to verify and publish independently.
Pentagon access rule sparks press freedom debate
Legal challenges are expected on First Amendment grounds, arguing the government cannot condition access on avoiding unapproved truths.
How this compares abroad matters for readers outside the U.S. In peer democracies-think the U.K., France, Germany-defense ministries require accreditation, screening, and escorts in secure areas.
They do not typically require reporters to promise they won't pursue unapproved, unclassified information as the price of entry.
That puts Washington's new pledge closer to media-management models used by governments that more tightly control information, and at odds with common practice among NATO allies.
What changes now: coverage shifts outside the building-more reliance on documents, off-site sources, hearings, and digital investigation; fewer spontaneous hallway interviews with senior officers.
Why it matters globally: the Pentagon manages close to a trillion dollars a year and directs deployments that shape alliances, supply chains, and conflicts.
If access depends on avoiding“unauthorized” facts, everyone-Americans and allies alike-learns less about how decisions with worldwide consequences are made.
