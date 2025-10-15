403
Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 15, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Blue Note pairs Thati Dias's“Bossa Negra” at 20:00 with Dora Sanches's“Rainhas do Soul” at 22:30, Carioca da Gema fires up its mid-week roda“Samba de Quarta” from 19:30, and Rio Scenarium hosts“Quartas de Samba” with Grupo Arruda at 20:00-plus Beco das Garrafas runs two intimate Copacabana sets at 20:00 and 21:00. Top Picks Tonight Thati Dias -“Bossa Negra” at Blue Note (20:00)
-
Why picked: Elegant, seated start in Copacabana-MPB, bossa and soul blend to ease into Wednesday.
Start: 20:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note shows
Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note Rio
-
Why picked: Late soul homage with a powerhouse vocal-ideal closer steps from the beach.
Start: 22:30
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note shows
Tickets: Eventim - Dora Sanches
-
Why picked: Classic Lapa roda-chorus-heavy sambas with a crowd that knows every verse.
Start: 19:30 (doors 19:30; mid-week entry typically R$30 ($6))
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa
Website/Tickets: Venue shows page . Sympla
-
Why picked: Big, photogenic samba house with DJs between sets-dance floor runs late.
Start: 20:00 (doors ~19:00; tickets from R$20 ($4) + fees)
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro (Lapa)
Website/Tickets: Sympla - Quartas de Samba . Venue site
