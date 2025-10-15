Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 15, 2025


2025-10-15 03:18:34
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Blue Note pairs Thati Dias's“Bossa Negra” at 20:00 with Dora Sanches's“Rainhas do Soul” at 22:30, Carioca da Gema fires up its mid-week roda“Samba de Quarta” from 19:30, and Rio Scenarium hosts“Quartas de Samba” with Grupo Arruda at 20:00-plus Beco das Garrafas runs two intimate Copacabana sets at 20:00 and 21:00.

Top Picks Tonight Thati Dias -“Bossa Negra” at Blue Note (20:00)
  • Why picked: Elegant, seated start in Copacabana-MPB, bossa and soul blend to ease into Wednesday.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note Rio
Dora Sanches -“Rainhas do Soul” at Blue Note (22:30)
  • Why picked: Late soul homage with a powerhouse vocal-ideal closer steps from the beach.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Dora Sanches
Samba de Quarta - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Classic Lapa roda-chorus-heavy sambas with a crowd that knows every verse.
  • Start: 19:30 (doors 19:30; mid-week entry typically R$30 ($6))
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa
  • Website/Tickets: Venue shows page . Sympla
Quartas de Samba com Grupo Arruda - Rio Scenarium (20:00)
  • Why picked: Big, photogenic samba house with DJs between sets-dance floor runs late.
  • Start: 20:00 (doors ~19:00; tickets from R$20 ($4) + fees)
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro (Lapa)
  • Website/Tickets: Sympla - Quartas de Samba . Venue site

MENAFN15102025007421016031ID1110202271

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search