What's The Secret For Long, Healthy Life? 101-Year-Old 'World War 2' Veteran Reveals These 7 Life Lessons
Drawing from his extraordinary journey - which includes surviving the Great Depression, a coma, a heart attack, and even enemy fire during World War II - Liberman shared his hard-earned wisdom in an article for The Washington Post on October 13.Si Liberman's Seven Secrets to a Long and Fulfilling Life
- Value relationships: Married for 76 years to his wife Dorothy, 97, Liberman says strong family bonds have been the backbone of his life.“We have two terrific children and two grandchildren who always keep in touch,” he wrote. Don't smoke: He credits his decision to stay away from cigarettes - despite most people smoking in his youth - as a key factor. He even persuaded his wife to quit. Exercise and eat healthy: His daily routine includes beach walks and swimming. He prefers simple meals like fruit for breakfast and plenty of fish.
- Stay positive: Even during life's darkest moments, Liberman believes in optimism.“If I'm going through a rough time, I think I just have to live through it and things will look up.” Seek medical care: He emphasises the importance of regular check-ups and credits modern medicine for extending his life. Do meaningful work: A journalist for more than four decades, he says doing a job he loved kept him motivated and engaged. Be a little lucky: Above all, he acknowledges luck - especially his long marriage.“Living with someone you care about, who also cares about you, really helps,” he wrote.
In conclusion, Si Liberman's seven secrets to a long and fulfilling life offer a comprehensive guide to well-being, encompassing physical health, mental resilience, strong relationships, and a sense of purpose. By embracing these principles, individuals can increase their chances of living a longer, healthier, and more meaningful life.
