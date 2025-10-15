Jack Smith Warns: America Faces 'Incalculable' Consequences From Trump Administration Actions

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jack Smith, the special counsel who brought two criminal cases against then former President Donald Trump, spoke critically of the Trump administration in an interview. Smith, who resigned from the Justice Department in January , cautioned that attacks on public servants could have an“incalculable” cost on the country.

“I think the attacks on public servants, particularly nonpartisan public servants - I think it has a cost for our country that is incalculable, and I think that we - it's hard to communicate to folks how much that is going to cost us,” Smith said during an interview last week with former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissman at University College London Faculty of Laws.

Smith's investigations

Smith -led investigations that resulted in two indictments against Trump : one related to the handling of classified documents, and another concerning efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump denied wrongdoing and dismissed both cases as politically motivated“witch hunts.”

The classified documents case was later dismissed by US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, who ruled Smith's appointment was illegal. Smith dropped the 2020 election case after Trump's November reelection, citing Justice Department policy on prosecuting sitting presidents.

Threats to judicial independence

Smith warned about pressures on the judiciary and prosecutors, saying they“should not be thinking of their jobs as popularity contests.”

“They need the room and space to make decisions that some people might not like," Smith said.

Justice Department actions against officials

Since Trump assumed office, the administration has targeted officials who worked on civil and criminal cases against him. This includes actions against FBI agents connected to Smith's investigations.

New developments include the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James on bank fraud charges , and the recent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey , who clashed with Trump over the Russia investigation. Trump has also suggested that Senator Adam Schiff, D-Calif., could face scrutiny.

| US won't negotiate with China because market is going down, says Scott Bessent