CDB Youth Economy Agency Empower Young Men Through Mushroom Agribusiness In St Lucia

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB, the Bank), in partnership with the Saint Lucia's Youth Economy Agency (YEA) and Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development recently celebrated a major milestone with the certificate ceremony for the. This transformative initiative was designed to tackle two critical challenges in Saint Lucia, food security and limited employment opportunities for vulnerable young males.

The Project equipped 50 participants with technical skills in mushroom cultivation and agribusiness management, creating pathways for entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods. By promoting innovative, eco-friendly solutions, the initiative supports Saint Lucia's Sustainable Development Goals agenda while enhancing food security.

Speaking at the ceremony, Michel Thomas, senior operations officer at CDB, highlighted the bank's commitment to inclusive growth“From the outset, we recognised the potential of this project to address two pressing challenges – Saint Lucia's high food import bill and the limited employment opportunities available to vulnerable young males. Through our Caribbean Technological Consultancy Services programme, we contributed approximately USD74,000 to make this training and capacity-building effort a reality.”

The Boys-to-Men Mushroom Project is more than an agricultural venture-it is a symbol of hope and transformation. Thomas Leonce, chairman of the Youth Economy Agency, emphasised the broader vision.

“This initiative aims to equip our young men with essential skills in mushroom cultivation, providing them with an opportunity to harness their potential and develop entrepreneurial spirit. By investing in youth as vital agents of change, we are not only hedging against unemployment but also promoting innovative solutions that contribute to our nation's sustainable development.”

The project spanned multiple communities, including Gros Islet, Cul De Sac, and Piaye, and reflects a collaborative effort among government ministries, trainers, mentors, and community stakeholders. It aligns with CDB's Youth and Agricultural policies and Private Sector Strategy-all aimed at empowering youth and fostering resilience.

According to Michel Thomas, the bank's investment in Saint Lucia's youth is comprehensive. He cited the broader Youth Economy Project as an example, where the institution has provided approximately USD6.7 million in loan and grant financing to help young entrepreneurs from ages 18 and 35 start and grow their businesses.

“Together, these efforts reflect our belief in the power of youth to drive innovation, economic growth, and social progress.” he affirmed. Adding that the Bank remains committed to supporting agriculture and youth development across the Caribbean by cultivating hope, resilience, and economic opportunity.

