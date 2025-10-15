All Three Accused In Qamarwari Axe Attack Arrested: Police

Photo Credit: Srinagar Police | FB

Srinagar- In a swift and effective response to a violent assault in Qamarwari, Srinagar Police have arrested all three accused persons involved in the case during a series of overnight raids conducted across different parts of the city.

“The incident occurred on October 14, 2025, near Haroon Bakery at Hilal Abad, Qamarwari, where a youth, Noman Yaqoob Khanday, was attacked with an axe by unidentified assailants. The victim's father, Mohd Yaqoob Khanday, a resident of Bilal Colony, Qamarwari, promptly reported the matter at Police Post Qamarwari,” police said in a statement.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No. 100/2025 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) - Sections 126(2), 115(2), and 109 - was registered at Police Station Parimpora.”

The statement further said that an intensive investigation was immediately launched, which included cordoning off suspected areas, collecting CCTV footage, and verifying vehicle details linked to the incident. The probe led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the following accused individuals:

1. Sahil Yaqoob Grustoo, son of Mohd Yaqoob Grustoo, resident of Boatman Colony.

2. Farooq alias Farhan Ahmad Dar, son of Gh. Nabi Dar, resident of Boatman Colony.

3. Bilal Ahmad Guroo, son of Zahoor Ahmad Guroo, resident of Boatman Colony, Bemina.

All three were apprehended during overnight raids, and the weapon of offence has been recovered.