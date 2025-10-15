J & K Govt Announces 5-Day School Holiday In Jammu For Festivities

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced a five-day holiday from October 19 for all schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division on account of the upcoming festivities.

The University of Jammu has also announced a three-day break and postponed all examinations scheduled for October 20, 22, and 23.

Personal Officer at the Directorate of School Education Jammu, Manisha, in an order, said,“It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division shall observe Pooja holidays from October 19 to November 2.”