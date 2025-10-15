Mother-Son Duo From Jammu Killed In Punjab Road Crash

Representational Photo

Hoshiarpur- A woman and her four-year-old son from Jammu and Kashmir were killed, while two other family members were injured after their car hit a divider before ramming into a tree in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Meera Manhas and her four-year-old son Hariansh died on the spot near Uchi Bassi village, they said.

According to police, Shakti Singh from Jammu and Kashmir was travelling with his wife, Meera, daughter, Tamanna (3) and son Hariansh in a car to pay obeisance at the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan.

As they reached near Uchi Bassi on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, Shakti Singh allegedly lost control of the car while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog, police said.