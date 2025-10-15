Mother-Son Duo From Jammu Killed In Punjab Road Crash
Hoshiarpur- A woman and her four-year-old son from Jammu and Kashmir were killed, while two other family members were injured after their car hit a divider before ramming into a tree in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday, police said.
Meera Manhas and her four-year-old son Hariansh died on the spot near Uchi Bassi village, they said.
According to police, Shakti Singh from Jammu and Kashmir was travelling with his wife, Meera, daughter, Tamanna (3) and son Hariansh in a car to pay obeisance at the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan.ADVERTISEMENT
As they reached near Uchi Bassi on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, Shakti Singh allegedly lost control of the car while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog, police said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment