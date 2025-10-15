Air Methods Appoints Betsy Casanave As Senior Vice President Of Customer Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran air medical leader to drive customer engagement and strengthen partnerships nationwide

DENVER, CO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation's leading air medical service provider, today announced the appointment of Betsy Casanave as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, effective October 13. In this newly established role, Casanave will lead the company's Customer Experience department, focused on fortifying relationships with Hospital-Based Services (HBS) and Alternative Delivery Model (ADM) customers.

“Betsy brings an exceptional combination of clinical expertise, operational leadership, and customer focus,” said Treg Manning, Chief Commercial Officer at Air Methods.“Her deep understanding of both hospital systems and aviation operations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen partnerships and deliver on our mission of providing lifesaving care to communities across the country.”

Casanave joins Air Methods with more than two decades of experience in critical care transport, air medical operations, and business development. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Business Operations for Med-Trans Corporation, where she drove operational improvements and enhanced customer engagement strategies. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Services at SevenBar Aviation, where she helped expand service offerings and deepen client relationships.

“I'm honored to join Air Methods and lead the company's renewed focus on customer experience,” said Casanave.“Air Methods has a long history of partnership and trust with hospitals and, communities across the country, and I'm excited to build on that foundation as we look to the future.”

Betsy began her career as a critical care nurse at New Hanover Regional Medical Center before moving into leadership roles, including Flight Program Coordinator and Director & Chief of Mobile Critical Care Services at WakeMed in North Carolina. Her combined operational and clinical expertise gives her a unique ability to understand and anticipate what matters most to Air Methods' customers.

About Air Methods

Air Methods is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company's clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

