Smoothstack Accelerates AI Delivery For Leading Financial Services Firm Using Github Copilot And Databricks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Smoothstack, a leader in skills-based technology workforce development, today announced the successful delivery of an enterprise AI initiative for a leading financial services organization that achieved rapid productivity gains and measurable business impact using GitHub Copilot Enterprise and Databricks.

As financial institutions race to modernize operations through AI and data-driven technologies, many face the dual challenge of accelerating transformation while maintaining the highest standards for security and compliance. Smoothstack's proprietary Mirrored Environment ImmersionTM (MEI) model addresses this by preparing engineers inside a replica of the client's production environment. This enables faster adoption of AI tools while ensuring alignment with internal controls and governance frameworks.

The program improved time to productivity by 65% and pull request cycles shortened by 30 to 40 percent, allowing the client to deliver new capabilities to the business more quickly and efficiently.



The engagement also established a flexible and repeatable model for scaling AI programs across business units, allowing new engineers to be added each quarter based on project demand and performance.

The full case study,“AI Delivery in Financial Services: Accelerating Impact with Copilot and Databricks,” is available at smoothstack .

Smoothstack is a leading workforce transformation company advancing AI-driven workforce development and skills-based hiring. We develop untapped talent into technology professionals, helping Fortune 500 companies scale while expanding access to meaningful careers in high-demand fields.

