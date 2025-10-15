403
Sweet Briar Launches 125Th Anniversary Celebration Honoring Women's Leadership
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In 2026, Sweet Briar College marks its 125th anniversary of women's education and leadership, hosting a series of events and chances to reflect on a century and a quarter of success.
On Feb. 9, 1901, the Board of Trustees of Sweet Briar Institute, known now as Sweet Briar College, filed the institution's charter with the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Virginia. One hundred and twenty-five years later, the College is still at the forefront of women's education, forging ethical leaders with the skill, compassion, and vision to create a more just and sustainable world.
This momentous occasion will be honored with a year-long celebration, which officially kicked off Sept. 26 during the College's annual Founders' Day festivities. During Founders' Day Convocation, President Mary Pope M. Hutson '83 concluded the ceremony with remarks about the festivities to come, as well as Sweet Briar's history, founding, and future.
“I'm so excited about the plans for our year-long celebration of the College's 125th anniversary, during which we will salute Sweet Briar's legacy of women's leadership, with a variety of special events and programs,” said President Hutson.“Together, we're building a bridge to the future, and what we do today will help determine what the next 125 years in the life of the College will be like. I know that 125 years from now, in the year 2150, the community of Sweet Briar College will be celebrating its 250th anniversary!”
In commemoration of this milestone anniversary, the College will host a series of events on campus and at alumnae clubs around the country. Events will include in-person and virtual talks by guest speakers on topics related to Sweet Briar and its history, as well as women's leadership. The event will also celebrate the College and the mark it has made on our campus, the Commonwealth, the country, and the world.
Events have and will include:
Moderated Discussion with Anita McBride, Sept. 15
Founders' Day, Sept. 26
Women in Agriculture Forum, Oct. 22
Richmond Area Gathering, Oct. 26
Charter Day Event, Feb. 9, 2026
Grand Finale Gala, October 2026
With more to come!
We hope you will join us in celebrating our quasquicentennial and all of the College's incredible accomplishments while we look ahead to the next 125 years. If you would like to make a gift in honor of the College's 125th Anniversary, please visit sbc/give.
The 125th Anniversary Planning Committee is led by Sally Old Kitchin '76. Learn about more events, read the latest news about 125th Anniversary speakers, and more at sbc/125.
As Sweet Briar celebrates 125 years of educating and empowering women, there has never been a better time to join this dynamic and purpose-driven community. If you're looking for a college that blends rigorous academics, leadership development, and a legacy of bold women, Sweet Briar is the place for you. Start your journey today-visit sbc/admissions or contact us at ... to learn more.
