HIP Video Promo Presents: Waves_On_Waves Releases Epic New Music Video For 'Dangerous'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Listening to great music can feel like being pulled underwater-resisting the waves as they roll overhead, hearing nothing but the rush closing in. That's what music by Waves_On_Waves evokes: a fully immersive experience, a patchwork of possibilities woven from decades of musical exploration and restless sonic curiosity. Frontman Chris Sevier spent years building a discography that soars, unburdened by genre or trend. His journey through the industry began as a top-line vocalist for EDM artists and later as a producer at a Nashville studio. But his true dream was to create his own music, a dream that drove him to LA in 2021, where he dove headfirst into the scene, including the city's goth underbelly. The sun-drenched chaos of the City Of Angels left its mark, inspiring a flood of releases as versatile as they come-tender acoustic ballads, cinematic rock anthems, basement-born gems, and everything in between.

On Songs They Forgot to Write in the 80s, Waves_On_Waves wields nostalgia like a double-edged sword-reviving the neon-soaked energy of the decade for those who lived it, while igniting anemoia-a wistful longing for a time one has never actually experienced-in those who didn't. Yet it's under the neon lights of Sunset Strip where Servier's vision truly thrives, steeped in the shadows of darkwave, synthwave, and their counterculture kin. No matter where the needle drops, each track is an irresistible invitation to surrender completely-wave after wave pulling deeper into the sound until the lines between past and present, dream and reality disappear.

Dripping with luscious sensuality,“Dangerous” could have easily slipped from a late-night radio broadcast, serenading the masses lost in thought on a starlit drive in 1987. Its lush soundscape glows with retro analog synths, pulsing basslines, and smooth electric drums, while Sevier's vocals float above like an inner voice struggling to make sense of a hot-and-cold lover. Waves_On_Waves' music resonates deeply in part because they collaborate with like-minded creatives who share their nostalgic vision.“Dangerous” features the songwriting brilliance of Timecop1983 and Pastel Arcade-two of the most distinctive forces spearheading the“New Retro Wave” movement-fully devoted to crafting dreamy, emotional soundscapes that feel like lost relics of the“decade of decadence.” Together, they've captured lightning in a bottle, crafting a time capsule as alluring-and as dangerous-as the title suggests.

Perfectly complementing the song's dreaminess, the“Dangerous” music video plays like a love letter to an era that no longer exists. Rather than lean on cliches or heavy-handed effects, Waves_On_Waves honors the decade by celebrating the icons who defined it, weaving together a cinematic highlight reel of some of the most memorable films of the '80s. Scenes featuring prominent and influential actresses like Courtney Cox, Molly Ringwald, Jennifer Grey, Meg Ryan, and numerous others speak to a generation obsessed with romance and happy endings. Each clip hums with urgency, change, and emotion-glistening eyes, lingering embraces, and the spark of connection frozen in time. Even for those who never lived, the nostalgia feels real and immediate. The 1980s deserve to be treasured-because there will never be another decade quite like it.

