Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:16 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Announced record quarterly production, recoveries, and throughput at its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco for the three-month period. The company reported record silver production of 1.35 million (“M”) ounces (“oz”), a 29% increase over Q2 2025, driven by higher throughput and improved grades. Ore processed averaged 3,326 tonnes per day (“tpd”), representing an 11% improvement over Q2-2025 and running 23% above nameplate capacity. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $1.59 at $17.93.
