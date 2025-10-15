Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-15 03:15:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. : Today announced that it hosted its 12th annual Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, the biggest B2B games event in the Nordics, on October 7 and October 8. The two-day gathering welcomed over 1350 senior games industry professionals from 44 countries and delivered significant networking and business development opportunities. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.08.

