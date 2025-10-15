403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:27 AM EST - Troilus Gold Corp. : Report continued progress on the basic and detailed engineering of its copper-gold Troilus Project led by engineering partner BBA Inc. based in Montreal. Basic engineering of the Project has now surpassed 85% completion, marking significant progress since the last engineering update provided on June 10, 2025. Following the completion of trade-off studies and process flowsheet definition earlier this year, the focus shifted to cost estimation, procurement, and execution planning. Major deliverables - including capital cost estimates, vendor evaluations, and project execution plans - are now well advanced, supporting a targeted construction decision in 2026. Troilus Gold Corp. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $1.60.
