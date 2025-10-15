Thermal Energy International To Announce First Quarter Results On October 28, 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy " or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, will release its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast to review the financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same morning. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks, at which time qualified equity analysts will be able to submit questions via the webcast.

Joining the Webcast via Microsoft Teams

A live webcast of the earnings call with a slide presentation will be available at . You may join the webcast via MS Teams on your computer, mobile app or room device. Please join the webcast approximately 15 minutes prior to the earnings call to ensure adequate time for registration and admittance to the webcast.

For more information on joining an MS Teams meeting, click here .

Dial-in Instructions (audio only)

For anyone unable to join via MS Teams, there will also be a dial-in option to join the conference call by phone. To access the conference call via dial-in, please use the information below. Please dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the earnings call to help ensure admittance.

Calling from Canada: +1 437-703-4481

Find a local number: Click here

Phone Conference ID: 422 585 563#

Thermal Energy's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR+ at following the release, and will be available on the same day on Thermal Energy's website at .

