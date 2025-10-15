War Update: 99 Clashes Reported On Front Since Dawn, Fighting Ongoing In Six Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , sharing operational information as of 16:00 on Wednesday, October 15, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled Studenok, Chuikivka, and Stara Huta in Sumy region with artillery and also carried out an airstrike on Sumy.

In the Northern Slobozhanshzhyna and Kursk sectors , Russian aviation conducted six airstrikes, dropping a total of 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 121 shellings, including five with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhanshzhyna sector , Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory, Kamianka, Kutkivka, as well as toward Okhrimivka, Odradne, and Bolohivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy carried out one attack near Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector , Ukrainian units repelled six attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and Derylove. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Yampil, Dronivka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , there was one clash near Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector , Russian forces launched 19 assaults on Ukrainian positions in Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Bik, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar. Ukrainian units repelled 15 attacks, with three clashes ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy conducted 31 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Volodymyrivka, Nikanorivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Chunishyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Filiia. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 26 attacks.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector , Russian forces attempted to break through 17 times near Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Five clashes are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , no clashes have been recorded today.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy launched four attacks near Kamianske, Plavni, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks. Russian aviation carried out airstrikes with bombs on Novovorontsovka, Apostolove, and Radushne.

