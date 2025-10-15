Germany Provides EUR 400M For Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Pistorius
"Germany is providing EUR 400 million for the procurement of long-range drones. This helps Ukraine engage Russian logistics assets beyond the front line. We are seeing some success," he said.
The minister noted that "it's becoming increasingly difficult for Putin at home to sell this war as a success."Read also: Pistorius opens UDCG meeting, announces over EUR 2B worth aid for Ukraine
Pistorius recalled that Germany is providing around EUR 9 billion in support for Ukraine this year and reaffirmed Berlin's continued commitment.
"From this amount, we are currently preparing a package worth EUR 2 billion. It will contain missile defense systems, state-of-the-art radar technologies, and ammunition. We also participate, of course, in PURL with an investment of $500 million," he said.
According to Pistorius, strengthening Ukraine's air defense will remain Germany's top priority, but additional investments will also go toward counter-drone measures.
The 31st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place on Wednesday, October 15, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, with representatives from 50 countries participating.
Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
