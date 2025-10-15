PURL, Long-Range Weapons, Defense Investment: Shmyhal Addresses Partners At UDCG Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he shared the details on his Facebook page .

"The 31st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ramstein. Grateful to every nation that continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with us," Shmyhal said.

He said his remarks to partners focused on three main priorities.

The first, according to Shmyhal, is the PURL initiative.

"We thank all those who have joined and welcome the new participating countries. The PURL Action Plan for 2025 must be fully implemented. We count on continuous coordination and financing to ensure timely deliveries. PURL's needs for next year will reach between 12 and 20 billion dollars," he said.

The second priority is Ukrainian drones and missiles.

"FPV, ISR, and other drones are essential for holding the front line. We continue to emphasize our urgent need for over 4 billion dollars. In 2026, we will be able to produce up to ten million drones if our partners provide the necessary funding. Our deep-strike drones and missiles enable us to respond asymmetrically to Russian attacks. According to our data, the enemy faces a fuel shortage of up to 20%," Shmyhal said.

The third priority, he added, is increasing strike range.

"We need more long-range artillery shells. We welcome the joint procurement initiative for artillery ammunition and urge partners to focus specifically on supplying long-range munitions," he said.

"This winter, we will also urgently need interceptors, air defense systems, and guided missiles for both air defense and aircraft, including those for NASAMS, IRIS-T systems, and F-16 jets," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also placed special emphasis on defense financing.

"We ask our partners to join us in covering 60 billion dollars – half of planned expenditures. The optimal path would be for European partners to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military aid to Ukraine. Another option is a loan backed by Russia's frozen assets," he said.

He thanked Ukraine's partners for their support.

"Your military, financial, and political assistance is key to achieving a just and lasting peace," Shmyhal said.