Zelensky: Putin's Revenues Must Be Reduced, This Will Increase Global Security

"We are also working with various partners in Central and Southern Europe regarding the PURL initiative, which enables us to purchase American weapons. It is crucial that countries join this initiative. There is already some good news from Northern European countries regarding this. I also want to thank the United Kingdom today – there is a new UK sanctions package. It includes dozens of individuals who are helping Russia wage war, as well as the ships of the Russian oil‐transport fleet. We will make sure to synchronize this package within our jurisdiction and work with other partners to maintain equal pressure on Russia to bring the war to a real end. Putin's revenues must be reduced, and that will increase global security. And tools like Patriots and Tomahawks can help lay a long-term foundation for peace," Zelensky said.

On Wednesday, October 15, the United Kingdom expanded its sanctions list to include Russia's largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as tankers belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine