Türkiye Plans To Implement New Nuclear Energy Projects - Erdogan

Türkiye Plans To Implement New Nuclear Energy Projects - Erdogan
According to him, one of the main goals of the Turkish government is to reduce the country's energy dependence.
In this regard, he noted the importance of increasing gas and oil production in the country, including at the Sakarya field in the Black Sea.
"Today, domestic gas produced at the Sakarya field meets the needs of four million consumers. Production in the Black Sea will double next year and quadruple by 2028," Erdogan noted.
He also reported that significant reserves of rare earth elements had been discovered in the country.
Türkiye's President said that around 694 million tons of barite, fluorite and other minerals have been discovered in the Beylikova region of Eskisehir province, making it the second largest deposit in the world. "We plan to make Türkiye one of the five largest producers in the world," Erdogan added.
