Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline 2025: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Astellas Pharma, Jiangsu Hengrui, Boehringer

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline constitutes 50+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Advanced Ovarian Cancer treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Market.

The Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Advanced Ovarian Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Advanced Ovarian Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Daiichi Sankyo, Inc, Amgen, Compugen Ltd, NextCure, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, SOTIO Biotech B.V., Akeso, Allarity Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, CanariaBio Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., and others , are developing therapies for the Advanced Ovarian Cancer treatment



Emerging Advanced Ovarian Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- DS-6000a, AMG-794, COM701, NC762, SON-1010, SOT101, AK112, 2X-121, Pembrolizumab, Oregovomab, Stenoparib, DP-303c, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Advanced Ovarian Cancer market in the coming years.

In September 2025, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing stenoparib (2X-121)-a unique dual PARP and WNT pathway inhibitor-announced that Dr. Jeremy Graff, President and Chief Development Officer, presented new and updated clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial in advanced ovarian cancer patients. The presentation took place at the AACR 7th Biennial Special Conference on Ovarian Cancer, held September 19–21, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Denver, Colorado. The poster is available in the Scientific Publications section of the company's website.

In September 2025, IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its DNA-mediated immunotherapy in Phase 3 development, announced new positive translational data from the Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study of IMNN-001. This investigational gene-based interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy, developed using the company's proprietary TheraPlas® technology platform, is being evaluated for treating newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. The findings were showcased in a presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Advances in Ovarian Cancer Research, held in Denver, Colorado.

In August 2025, According to a statement from Allarity Therapeutics, the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to stenoparib, an investigational treatment for advanced ovarian cancer. This designation aims to expedite the development and review of therapies targeting serious conditions with significant unmet medical needs. It also allows for enhanced FDA interaction and may offer opportunities for accelerated approval, priority review, or rolling submissions if certain requirements are met.

In April 2025, Corcept Therapeutics announced that its pivotal Phase III ROSELLA trial evaluating oral relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel met its primary endpoint by demonstrating improved progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The study, which enrolled 381 patients across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South Korea, showed that the combination therapy reduced the risk of disease progression by 30% compared to treatment with nab-paclitaxel alone.

In March 2025, Imunon announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed on the Phase III OVATION 3 trial protocol for IMNN-001 in ovarian cancer. IMNN-001, the company's lead investigational therapy, is being developed for women newly diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer. The company is now initiating clinical trial sites and collaborating with investigators to begin patient enrollment.

In March 2025, AbbVie , a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, announced the final results from its Phase III MIRASOL trial evaluating the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Elahere against chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). This randomized study assessed the safety and efficacy of Elahere in women with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive PROC.

In November 2024, IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN) , a clinical-stage company advancing its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, has announced new clinical data from the recently completed Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study of IMNN-001, an investigational interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy for advanced ovarian cancer developed using its proprietary TheraPlas® technology. The findings will be showcased in a late-breaking poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting.

In August 2024, South Korean biopharmaceutical firm CanariaBio completed subject enrollment for its Phase II clinical trial evaluating oregovomab in combination with chemotherapy for advanced epithelial ovarian cancer. Known as FLORA-6, this double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multicenter study aims to assess the effectiveness of oregovomab alongside chemotherapy agents paclitaxel and carboplatin as a neo-adjuvant treatment for newly diagnosed patients.

In October 2024, Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of innovative multifunctional biotherapeutics for challenging diseases, has announced the dosing of the first patient in its first-in-human Phase 1 trial (NCT06523803). This study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of the investigational therapy ZW171 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other MSLN-expressing cancers In May 2024, EVT801, a highly selective small-molecule VEGFR3 TKI, demonstrated good tolerability in patients with advanced solid tumors, with a 46% stable disease rate observed in advanced ovarian cancer patients, as reported in a Phase 1 trial (NCT05114668).

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Overview

Advanced ovarian cancer refers to ovarian cancer that has spread beyond the ovaries to other parts of the pelvis, abdomen, or distant organs. It is typically classified as Stage III or IV, depending on the extent of spread. Symptoms may be vague, such as bloating, abdominal pain, early satiety, or urinary changes, which often leads to late diagnosis. Treatment usually involves a combination of surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible (debulking) and chemotherapy, sometimes alongside targeted therapies or immunotherapy. Prognosis depends on factors like stage at diagnosis, tumor type, and response to treatment.

Emerging Advanced Ovarian Cancer Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



DS-6000a: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc

AMG-794: Amgen

COM701: Compugen Ltd

NC762: NextCure

SON-1010: Sonnet BioTherapeutics

SOT101: SOTIO Biotech B.V.

AK112: Akeso

2X-121: Allarity Therapeutics

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Oregovomab: CanariaBio Inc.

Stenoparib: Allarity Therapeutics DP-303c: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Route of Administration

Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Molecule Type

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Advanced Ovarian Cancer Assessment by Product Type

Advanced Ovarian Cancer By Stage and Product Type

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

Advanced Ovarian Cancer By Stage and Route of Administration

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type Advanced Ovarian Cancer by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Advanced Ovarian Cancer Report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Advanced Ovarian Cancer are - Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., Glycotope, ImmunoGen, OncoQuest, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bayer, Xennials Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ellipses Pharma, Merck KGaA, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., MaxCyte, Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., and others.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Analysis:

The Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Ovarian Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Advanced Ovarian Cancer Treatment.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Advanced Ovarian Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Advanced Ovarian Cancer, increasing research and development activities, launch of novel drugs are some of the important factors that are fueling the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Market.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Market Barriers

However, huge expenditure of the treatment methods, adverse effects associated with the drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Market growth.

Scope of Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Advanced Ovarian Cancer Companies: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc, Amgen, Compugen Ltd, NextCure, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, SOTIO Biotech B.V., Akeso, Allarity Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, CanariaBio Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., and others

Key Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapies: DS-6000a, AMG-794, COM701, NC762, SON-1010, SOT101, AK112, 2X-121, Pembrolizumab, Oregovomab, Stenoparib, DP-303c, and others

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Advanced Ovarian Cancer current marketed and Advanced Ovarian Cancer emerging therapies Advanced Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Advanced Ovarian Cancer market drivers and Advanced Ovarian Cancer market barriers

