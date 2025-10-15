Dr. Widian Jubair, MD, Launches Celestique MD A New Vision For Holistic Internal Medicine And Preventive Wellness In Centennial, Colorado

Centennial, CO - Board-certified internist and medical researcher Dr. Widian Jubair, MD, proudly announces the official opening of Celestique MD, a new integrative internal medicine clinic located at 20991 E Smoky Hill Rd, Suite 150, Centennial, Colorado. Celestique MD redefines the traditional primary-care model by blending evidence-based medicine, lifestyle medicine, and personalized wellness strategies designed to promote longevity and empower patients to take control of their health.

“Celestique MD was born from a passion to provide care that goes beyond managing disease - it's about restoring balance, preventing illness, and helping patients thrive,” said Dr. Jubair, Founder and Medical Director.“Our approach merges medical science with preventive wellness so that every patient receives compassionate, comprehensive, and truly individualized care.”

A Science-Driven, Patient-Centered Approach

Dr. Jubair brings more than a decade of medical and research experience to her practice. She earned her medical degree from the University of Anbar, followed by advanced degrees in Molecular Biology and Virology from the University of Jordan and the University of Northern Colorado. She completed a fellowship in Rheumatology and Immunology at the University of Colorado and an Internal Medicine residency at Parkview Health System.

Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Jubair is recognized for her commitment to combining clinical precision with holistic care. Her research contributions in immunology and inflammation - including studies published in Inflammation - continue to influence her patient-care philosophy.

About Celestique MD

Celestique MD provides comprehensive primary-care and wellness services for adults, including:



Preventive and chronic-disease management

Hormone therapy and women's health

Weight-management and lifestyle medicine

Longevity and anti-aging care

Mental-health and stress-reduction programs Concierge membership options for enhanced access and personalized attention

The clinic's mission is to bridge the gap between traditional medicine and proactive wellness, creating a care environment where prevention, early detection, and holistic healing come first.

A New Model for Modern Primary Care

With a concierge-style membership program, Celestique MD offers extended appointments, direct physician access, and a comprehensive wellness experience uncommon in standard medical settings. This model allows Dr. Jubair and her team to spend more time with patients, craft individualized health strategies, and apply the latest advances in lifestyle and integrative medicine.

“Our goal is to elevate internal medicine to a more personal, empowering experience,” added Dr. Jubair.“Patients deserve care that sees them as whole individuals - not just a set of symptoms.”

About Dr. Widian Jubair

Dr. Widian Jubair, MD, is a board-certified internal-medicine physician, researcher, and founder of Celestique MD. Her diverse medical background spans immunology, rheumatology, molecular biology, and preventive care. She has been recognized as one of Colorado's Top Internists of 2025 for excellence in medicine. Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Jubair is a passionate advocate for evidence-based lifestyle medicine and women's health.

For more details contact:

Celestique MD

Attn: Dr. Widian Jubair

20991 E Smoky Hill Rd, Suite 150 Centennial, CO 80015

Phone: (720) 975-8044

Email: ...

Website:

