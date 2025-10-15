ISEE Essential Debuts, Offering A Premium Three-In-One Home Karaoke System With World's Largest Multilingual Karaoke Library

MENAFN - GetNews)



ISEE Essential home karaoke system400,000+ songs available on device that comes with dual wireless mics, mixer, and karaoke machine

TORONTO - October 15, 2025 - ISEE Karaoke Canada today announced the launch of its ISEE Essential home karaoke system, which includes a“three-in-one” design with dual wireless mics, mixer, and karaoke machine and the world's largest multilingual karaoke library. With over 400,000 songs on board, users of ISEE Essential cannot say,“They don't have my song.”

“The ISEE Essential home karaoke system represents a significant design advance for our industry,” said Sarah Thompson, Director of Sales and Marketing at ISEE Karaoke Canada.“By combining the three elements you need for home karaoke with an enormous collection of songs, we're giving customers a totally turn-key way to have unlimited karaoke fun at home. There's no complicated setup, no need to buy separate components, and virtually no way to run out of musical possibilities.”

ISEE Essential is designed for living rooms, condos, and party spaces. It delivers full HD output and instant phone/iPad control. By scanning a QR code, the user gains the ability to queue songs, adjust volume, and skip songs. The device can set up in a few minutes. It also provides lossless audio, plug-and-play setup, and mobile app control. ISEE Essential comes with lifetime online support.

The company is introducing the ISEE Essential as it rides the momentum of positive customer feedback and engagement. 85% of customers who bought ISEE products would recommend them to others, often sharing their positive experiences with friends. Indeed, fully half of ISEE customers come from referrals by friends and venues. Nine in ten customers express the opinion that ISEE delivers unparalleled quality.

The ISEE Essential is available now at ISEEKaraoke , with options to ship the device internationally.

About ISEE

With 35 years of professional karaoke engineering and installations, ISEE serves luxury hospitality clients including Rosewood, Shangri-La, and The Ritz-Carlton. In 2022, ISEE expanded product sales internationally, bringing pro-grade technology to consumers and small venues worldwide.

